Manchester City v Fulham

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored four goals already this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling withdrew from England duty with a back problem but could be fit to play.

Defender Danilo has returned to training but is expected to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo.

Fulham will be without midfielders Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano with foot and ankle injuries respectively.

Defender Tim Ream also remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: "Fulham are going to provide some real entertainment this season. There have been 16 goals scored in their four league games so far this season - only Arsenal's games can match that tally.

"Whilst Slavisa Jokanovic loves to get Fulham attacking (Mitrovic is currently the joint-top scorer in the Premier League), they display a defensive vulnerability which allowed Brighton to claw back a two-goal deficit in their last game.

"Manchester City are fearsome opponents at the best of times - but if your defence isn't quite functioning, then they're the last team you want to face.

"You can only conclude that Fulham's wait for a first away win back in the top flight is unlikely to end here."

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "Everyone knows how Manchester City play football, everyone knows what this team's style is. We are a team promoted from the Championship, we want to use similar weapons and we want to attack with possession of the ball."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Nobody is expecting Fulham to get anything from the defending champions, and their aim will be to have something positive to take away from the day, even if it is not the result.

By that I mean not being torn apart and creating some chances themselves, but I don't see Fulham going to City and scoring, so good luck with that.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have won the last five meetings, all in the Premier League.

Fulham have lost their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium, failing to score while conceding 10 goals.

Fulham's last win at Manchester City was in 2009 when two goals from Clint Dempsey helped them come from behind to win 3-1.

The London side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 league meetings with Manchester City.

Manchester City

City have won both their home games in this season's Premier League.

Man City have scored 16 goals in five home league games since losing to Manchester United in April.

The reigning champions have won all eight of their Premier League matches in September under Pep Guardiola, scoring 28 goals and conceding just three times.

Pep Guardiola's points per game ratio of 2.35 is the best in Premier League history (minimum five matches).

Guardiola is unbeaten in 42 competitive matches as a manager in September, since Barcelona lost to Hercules in September 2010 (W36, D6).

Fulham