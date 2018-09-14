Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Hamilton
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hamilton Academical

Livingston beat Hibernian last time out
Newly-promoted Livingston beat Hibernian before the international break

  • Livingston and Hamilton have never faced each other in the Scottish Premiership before.
  • The last time the two sides met in the league was in the Scottish Championship in April 2014, and it ended as a 1-1 draw.
  • Livingston have kept two clean sheets in their last three league games (W2 D1) having previously gone 20 Scottish Premiership matches without one (W2 L18).
  • Hamilton Academical have drawn just one of their last 26 top-flight games (W6 D1 L19) and none of the last 14 (W2 L12).
  • Hamilton have had the fewest shots (26) and the fewest shots on target (7) in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, scoring just three goals.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
View full Scottish Premiership table

