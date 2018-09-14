Livingston v Hamilton Academical
- Livingston and Hamilton have never faced each other in the Scottish Premiership before.
- The last time the two sides met in the league was in the Scottish Championship in April 2014, and it ended as a 1-1 draw.
- Livingston have kept two clean sheets in their last three league games (W2 D1) having previously gone 20 Scottish Premiership matches without one (W2 L18).
- Hamilton Academical have drawn just one of their last 26 top-flight games (W6 D1 L19) and none of the last 14 (W2 L12).
- Hamilton have had the fewest shots (26) and the fewest shots on target (7) in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, scoring just three goals.