Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Jamie Maclaren scores for Hibernian against Kilmarnock
Hibernian beat Kilmarnock in a thrilling 5-3 encounter after last season's Premiership split

  • Hibernian have only lost one of their previous 12 meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D5) and are unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).
  • Hibs have scored 25 goals in those 12 games, only failing to score on one occasion (0-1, May 2014).
  • Kilmarnock have won just three of their last 15 matches when they have travelled to Easter Road (D3 L9).
  • Hibernian are enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road (W9 D3) - the longest current unbeaten run on home soil in the competition.
  • Hibernian's Oli Shaw has been directly involved in 50% of Hibernian's six goals so far this campaign (3 - two goals and one assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
