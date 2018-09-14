Hibernian v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hibernian have only lost one of their previous 12 meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D5) and are unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).
- Hibs have scored 25 goals in those 12 games, only failing to score on one occasion (0-1, May 2014).
- Kilmarnock have won just three of their last 15 matches when they have travelled to Easter Road (D3 L9).
- Hibernian are enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road (W9 D3) - the longest current unbeaten run on home soil in the competition.
- Hibernian's Oli Shaw has been directly involved in 50% of Hibernian's six goals so far this campaign (3 - two goals and one assists).