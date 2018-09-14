Rangers v Dundee
- Dundee have won just four of their 31 Scottish Premiership meetings with Rangers (D4 L23).
- Rangers were on a 16-match unbeaten streak over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (W14 D2) which began with a 3-0 victory in April 2001, but they have lost two of the four games since that run ended.
- In 15 trips to Ibrox, Dundee have kept just one clean sheet (a 2-0 victory in March 2001), losing each of their last 10 visits.
- Despite winning just one of their last six Scottish Premiership matches (D4 L1), Rangers have won each of their last four at Ibrox - they last won five consecutive top-flight home matches in December 2016.
- Only Celtic (12) have made more line-up changes after matchday four in the Scottish Premiership than both Rangers and Dundee (10 each).