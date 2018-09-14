Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Dundee
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Dundee

Dundee's Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos of Rangers tussle
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos made his Colombia debut during the international break

  • Dundee have won just four of their 31 Scottish Premiership meetings with Rangers (D4 L23).
  • Rangers were on a 16-match unbeaten streak over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (W14 D2) which began with a 3-0 victory in April 2001, but they have lost two of the four games since that run ended.
  • In 15 trips to Ibrox, Dundee have kept just one clean sheet (a 2-0 victory in March 2001), losing each of their last 10 visits.
  • Despite winning just one of their last six Scottish Premiership matches (D4 L1), Rangers have won each of their last four at Ibrox - they last won five consecutive top-flight home matches in December 2016.
  • Only Celtic (12) have made more line-up changes after matchday four in the Scottish Premiership than both Rangers and Dundee (10 each).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
