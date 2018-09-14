Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hearts
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

John Souttar and Curtis Main
Motherwell knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup last season

  • Motherwell have won just two of their previous 10 matches against Hearts (D2 L6); their most recent win was a 2-1 victory in August 2017.
  • Hearts have won on two of their last three trips to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1), however they did lose their most recent trip to Fir Park (2-1).
  • Motherwell have won just two of their last nine home league games (D3 L4), failing to score in four of those matches.
  • Hearts have used 22 different players in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - more than any other side, whilst they also have a league high of six different goalscorers.
  • Hearts' Steven Naismith (7; four goals and three assists) and Peter Haring (4; two goals and two assists) have been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
