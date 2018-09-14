Newport County v Yeovil Town

Gary Warren captained Newport in the 2012 FA Trophy final

Newport boss Michael Flynn is set to restore his League Two high-flyers for Yeovil's visit to Rodney Parade.

Flynn made eight changes for the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Swindon.

Yeovil will welcome back international trio Shaun Donnellan, Sessi D'Almeida and Enus Mahmutovic.

Wes McDonald and Rhys Browne have returned to training after injuries and seem set to strengthen the selection hand of Glovers boss Darren Way.

Fraser Franks and Padraig Amond are among those set to return for Newport after missing out in midweek after complaining of soreness.

Robbie Willmott is expected to make the bench after returning to action at Swindon following a hamstring problem.

Former Exiles favourite Gary Warren will return to his old club for the first time since departing in 2012.