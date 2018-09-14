League Two
Newport15:00Yeovil
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Yeovil Town

Gary Warren
Gary Warren captained Newport in the 2012 FA Trophy final

Newport boss Michael Flynn is set to restore his League Two high-flyers for Yeovil's visit to Rodney Parade.

Flynn made eight changes for the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Swindon.

Yeovil will welcome back international trio Shaun Donnellan, Sessi D'Almeida and Enus Mahmutovic.

Wes McDonald and Rhys Browne have returned to training after injuries and seem set to strengthen the selection hand of Glovers boss Darren Way.

Fraser Franks and Padraig Amond are among those set to return for Newport after missing out in midweek after complaining of soreness.

Robbie Willmott is expected to make the bench after returning to action at Swindon following a hamstring problem.

Former Exiles favourite Gary Warren will return to his old club for the first time since departing in 2012.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th September 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00BuryBury

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City7511145916
2Newport751197216
3Exeter7412137613
4Carlisle741298113
5Colchester7331145912
6MK Dons633063312
7Swindon73311212012
8Yeovil632193611
9Forest Green7250116511
10Oldham732296311
11Stevenage732276111
12Mansfield624084410
13Bury7313129310
14Tranmere724187110
15Crawley7313910-110
16Crewe62139817
17Port Vale721478-17
18Cheltenham721468-27
19Cambridge7214712-57
20Northampton7133811-36
21Grimsby7124512-75
22Morecambe7106315-123
23Macclesfield7025514-92
24Notts County7016721-141
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you