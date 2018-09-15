League One
Fleetwood15:00Accrington
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Accrington Stanley

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough76101971219
2Portsmouth7520134917
3Barnsley74301541115
4Sunderland7430146815
5Walsall7430116515
6Fleetwood7331125712
7Doncaster733195412
8Charlton732298111
9Blackpool724175210
10Accrington724199010
11Luton7223910-18
12Coventry722357-28
13Wimbledon722348-48
14Rochdale72231016-68
15Gillingham7214911-27
16Southend7214911-27
17Burton7214810-27
18Scunthorpe7142916-77
19Wycombe7133711-46
20Bradford7205611-56
21Bristol Rovers712469-35
22Shrewsbury704358-34
23Oxford Utd7115817-94
24Plymouth7034413-93
View full League One table

