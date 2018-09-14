Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka will not yet consider new signings Panos Tachtsidis and Claudio Yacob.
Forward Hillal Soudani is still out, but centre-back Michael Dawson and midfielder Adlene Guedioura are fit.
Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer is out after sustaining a groin injury in the 1-0 win at Millwall, but Martin Olsson (hamstring) should be fit.
Striker Oliver McBurnie (toe), Barrie McKay (illness), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Jay Fulton (hand) should be available.
Striker Wilfried Bony is still sidelined with a knee ligament problem.
Match facts
- Swansea and Nottingham Forest haven't met in any competition since the 2010-11 Championship play-offs, when City triumphed 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.
- There has been a 90th-minute goal scored in four of the last five meetings between Swansea and Nottingham Forest, with the other game ending 0-0.
- Swansea winger Jefferson Montero assisted twice as a substitute in their 2-1 win at Millwall, becoming the first Swans player to achieve this off the bench in a league game since February 2014 (Pablo Hernandez against Cardiff).
- Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka's two managerial visits to Wales have both ended in defeat, losing against Cardiff in October 2015 with Middlesbrough and April 2018 with Forest.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored more Championship goals in 2018 than any other player (13, 10 for Barnsley, 3 for Swansea).
- Daryl Murphy has had a hand in 11 goals in 33 appearances for Forest in all competitions - 10 of those have been in August or September (9 goals, 1 assist).