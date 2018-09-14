Championship
Swansea15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Costel Pantilimon
Costel Pantilimon has only kept one clean sheet in six Championship appearances for Nottingham Forest in 2018-19
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka will not yet consider new signings Panos Tachtsidis and Claudio Yacob.

Forward Hillal Soudani is still out, but centre-back Michael Dawson and midfielder Adlene Guedioura are fit.

Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer is out after sustaining a groin injury in the 1-0 win at Millwall, but Martin Olsson (hamstring) should be fit.

Striker Oliver McBurnie (toe), Barrie McKay (illness), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Jay Fulton (hand) should be available.

Striker Wilfried Bony is still sidelined with a knee ligament problem.

Match facts

  • Swansea and Nottingham Forest haven't met in any competition since the 2010-11 Championship play-offs, when City triumphed 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.
  • There has been a 90th-minute goal scored in four of the last five meetings between Swansea and Nottingham Forest, with the other game ending 0-0.
  • Swansea winger Jefferson Montero assisted twice as a substitute in their 2-1 win at Millwall, becoming the first Swans player to achieve this off the bench in a league game since February 2014 (Pablo Hernandez against Cardiff).
  • Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka's two managerial visits to Wales have both ended in defeat, losing against Cardiff in October 2015 with Middlesbrough and April 2018 with Forest.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored more Championship goals in 2018 than any other player (13, 10 for Barnsley, 3 for Swansea).
  • Daryl Murphy has had a hand in 11 goals in 33 appearances for Forest in all competitions - 10 of those have been in August or September (9 goals, 1 assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you