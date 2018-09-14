Championship
Hull15:00Ipswich
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst
Ipswich Town are still yet to win under new manager Paul Hurst
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine may return to action after missing the last two fixtures with a thigh problem.

Tommy Elphick and Chris Martin are hopeful of making their debuts on Saturday after joining on deadline day.

Ipswich are likely to have midfielder Cole Skuse available after he was carried off with a head injury against local rivals Norwich on 2 September.

Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell are all unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in 11 matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W8 D3) since a 1-0 defeat on the final day of the 2007-08 Championship season.
  • Ipswich have won away at Hull just once in 18 attempts in all competitions (D6 L11), a 5-2 win in the Championship in March 2007.
  • Hull striker Jarrod Bowen has had more shots without scoring (15) than any other player in the Championship this season - he scored with his final shot of the 2017-18 season.
  • Despite facing the fewest shots on target in the Championship this season (17), Ipswich have conceded nine goals, 53% of the total shots on target they've faced.
  • Hull have lost their last six home matches in all competitions, their joint-worst run in their history (also six in November 1992 and February 1992).
  • Ipswich have used more players than any other side in the Championship this season (24).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you