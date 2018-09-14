Hull City v Ipswich Town
Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine may return to action after missing the last two fixtures with a thigh problem.
Tommy Elphick and Chris Martin are hopeful of making their debuts on Saturday after joining on deadline day.
Ipswich are likely to have midfielder Cole Skuse available after he was carried off with a head injury against local rivals Norwich on 2 September.
Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell are all unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in 11 matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W8 D3) since a 1-0 defeat on the final day of the 2007-08 Championship season.
- Ipswich have won away at Hull just once in 18 attempts in all competitions (D6 L11), a 5-2 win in the Championship in March 2007.
- Hull striker Jarrod Bowen has had more shots without scoring (15) than any other player in the Championship this season - he scored with his final shot of the 2017-18 season.
- Despite facing the fewest shots on target in the Championship this season (17), Ipswich have conceded nine goals, 53% of the total shots on target they've faced.
- Hull have lost their last six home matches in all competitions, their joint-worst run in their history (also six in November 1992 and February 1992).
- Ipswich have used more players than any other side in the Championship this season (24).