Championship
Norwich15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are one of only two teams still unbeaten in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Norwich are without captain Grant Hanley for the visit of Middlesbrough after he sustained a thigh injury.

Full-back Ivo Pinto (hamstring) remains out, but midfielder Mario Vrancic (pelvis) could feature.

Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville could make his debut after signing from Millwall on loan deadline day.

Former Wolves centre-half Danny Batth could also make his first Boro start, while forward Martin Braitwaite is set to return to the squad.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won their last three matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions without conceding a single goal.
  • Since a 4-4 draw between Norwich and Middlesbrough in January 2005, three league meetings between the teams at Carrow Road have produced just three goals.
  • Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes hasn't scored a single goal in any of his last 16 league appearances (inc. play-offs) against sides he's previously represented in the Football League since a brace against Ipswich Town in October 2015 for Blackburn Rovers.
  • Only Bolton (29y 11d) have an older starting XI average age than Middlesbrough in the Championship this season (28y 226d).
  • Norwich have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last eight home Championship games - they lost their last game at Carrow Road against Leeds.
  • Middlesbrough have kept five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of nine consecutively between November 2015 and January 2016; they haven't conceded in their last 503 minutes of Championship football.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

