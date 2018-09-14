Norwich City v Middlesbrough

From the section

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are one of only two teams still unbeaten in the Championship this season

Norwich are without captain Grant Hanley for the visit of Middlesbrough after he sustained a thigh injury.

Full-back Ivo Pinto (hamstring) remains out, but midfielder Mario Vrancic (pelvis) could feature.

Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville could make his debut after signing from Millwall on loan deadline day.

Former Wolves centre-half Danny Batth could also make his first Boro start, while forward Martin Braitwaite is set to return to the squad.

Match facts