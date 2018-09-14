Norwich City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich are without captain Grant Hanley for the visit of Middlesbrough after he sustained a thigh injury.
Full-back Ivo Pinto (hamstring) remains out, but midfielder Mario Vrancic (pelvis) could feature.
Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville could make his debut after signing from Millwall on loan deadline day.
Former Wolves centre-half Danny Batth could also make his first Boro start, while forward Martin Braitwaite is set to return to the squad.
Match facts
- Norwich have won their last three matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions without conceding a single goal.
- Since a 4-4 draw between Norwich and Middlesbrough in January 2005, three league meetings between the teams at Carrow Road have produced just three goals.
- Norwich striker Jordan Rhodes hasn't scored a single goal in any of his last 16 league appearances (inc. play-offs) against sides he's previously represented in the Football League since a brace against Ipswich Town in October 2015 for Blackburn Rovers.
- Only Bolton (29y 11d) have an older starting XI average age than Middlesbrough in the Championship this season (28y 226d).
- Norwich have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last eight home Championship games - they lost their last game at Carrow Road against Leeds.
- Middlesbrough have kept five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since a run of nine consecutively between November 2015 and January 2016; they haven't conceded in their last 503 minutes of Championship football.