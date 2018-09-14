Millwall v Leeds United

Veteran striker Steve Morison has not scored for Millwall since 14 April

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard could make his first Lions appearance since signing from Sheffield United.

But defender Shaun Hutchinson's knee injury is expected to keep him out for a fourth successive league game.

Leeds are without a number of first-team players, with Tyler Roberts in line to start up front after injuries to Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe.

Fellow forward Pablo Hernandez and full-back Gaetano Berardi are also absent for the unbeaten league leaders.

Match facts