Millwall v Leeds United
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard could make his first Lions appearance since signing from Sheffield United.
But defender Shaun Hutchinson's knee injury is expected to keep him out for a fourth successive league game.
Leeds are without a number of first-team players, with Tyler Roberts in line to start up front after injuries to Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe.
Fellow forward Pablo Hernandez and full-back Gaetano Berardi are also absent for the unbeaten league leaders.
Match facts
- Millwall have won eight of their last nine home matches against Leeds in all competitions (L1).
- Leeds have failed to score in any of their last four Championship visits to the Den against Millwall since winning 1-0 in March 2012 via a Ross McCormack goal.
- The team scoring first in this league fixture has gone on to win the game in each of the last 11 meetings, since Millwall scored first in August 2010 but went on to lose 3-1 at Elland Road.
- Millwall have had just seven shots on target in open play in the Championship this season, four fewer than any other side.
- Leeds have registered the best shot conversion rate in the Championship this season (18.2%), scoring 14 goals from 77 shots.
- Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (8) has been involved in more Championship goals this season than Kemar Roofe (six - four goals, two assists), and the injured Leeds forward scored and assisted in his last league appearance against Millwall in January.