Bristol City v Sheffield United

Andreas Weimann has scored five goals since joining Bristol City from Derby County in the summer

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson says Chelsea loan defender Tomas Kalas is fit to face Sheffield United, despite taking a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.

Fellow defender Nathan Baker is closing in on a return after an ankle injury.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has no fresh concerns after six players returned from international duty unscathed.

Third-placed United should have striker Leon Clarke available again after recovering from a hamstring problem.

