Championship
Bristol City15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Sheffield United

Andreas Weimann
Andreas Weimann has scored five goals since joining Bristol City from Derby County in the summer
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson says Chelsea loan defender Tomas Kalas is fit to face Sheffield United, despite taking a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.

Fellow defender Nathan Baker is closing in on a return after an ankle injury.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has no fresh concerns after six players returned from international duty unscathed.

Third-placed United should have striker Leon Clarke available again after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost their last three home league matches against Sheffield United since a 3-0 Robins victory in November 2010.
  • None of the last 10 league meetings between Bristol City and Sheffield United have ended as a draw - the Robins have won three and the Blades have triumphed in seven of those games.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won just one of his seven league meetings with Sheffield United (D4 L2).
  • Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has been involved in five goals in his last three league appearances against Bristol City (3 goals, 2 assists).
  • Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has already scored five league goals in just six appearances so far this term - in only one previous campaign has he scored more in a single league season (7 in 2012-13 for Aston Villa).
  • No Championship team has scored more first-half goals than Sheffield United this season (7).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

