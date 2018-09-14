Championship
Rotherham15:00Derby
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Derby County

Martyn Waghorn
Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has scored two goals in his last two games
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Rotherham defender Sean Raggett may be sidelined until Christmas following an ankle operation on Monday.

Semi Ajayi, Marek Rodak and Ryan Manning should all return from international duty unscathed, while Richie Towell could start following his season-long loan move from Brighton.

Derby are still without Curtis Davies (hamstring) and George Evans (knee).

Jayden Bogle is unlikely to feature having only recently returned to training after an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won none of their last 11 league matches against Derby (D4 L7) since a 2-1 victory in August 2002, a game which current Millers manager Paul Warne played in.
  • Derby have only won once in their last 10 league visits to Rotherham (D6 L3), a 3-1 victory in February 2005.
  • Rotherham have had more shots on target via set pieces (excluding penalties) than any other Championship side this season (9).
  • Derby haven't won five consecutive matches in all competitions since a run of seven under Steve McClaren in December 2016.
  • Rotherham have lost just two of their last 18 home matches in all competitions (W13 D3).
  • 10 of the last 12 goals scored in this Championship fixture have been scored in the second half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

