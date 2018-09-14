Preston North End v Reading
- From the section Championship
Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson, who starts a three-match suspension.
Fellow midfielder Ryan Ledson is also banned for the home side.
Reading could include new signing Saeid Ezatolahi in the squad for the first time having joined too late to be involved in their match before the international break.
David Meyler is doubtful for a trip to Deepdale on Saturday with a minor injury issue.
Match facts
- Preston have won their last three home league matches against Reading without conceding a goal.
- Reading haven't won back to back league matches against Preston since May 2010.
- Preston haven't lost any of their last 10 matches in all competitions in September (W5 D5).
- Paul Clement's last league win as Reading manager came against Preston in April 2018 - since then, the Royals have collected just four points in 11 matches (W0 D4 L7).
- Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored more Championship goals against Reading than any other side (3).
- Paul Clement hasn't won any of his last 13 away matches as a manager (D3 L10), with his last win on the road coming against Reading as Swansea manager last September in the League Cup.