Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Stoke City have won only once under Gary Rowett in the Championship this season

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri, who is serving a three-match ban following a brawl in a pre-season game against Mansfield.

Fellow striker Gary Hooper will also miss out despite returning from a hip injury in an under-23s game on Monday.

Stoke are without James McClean after he broke his arm while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Tom Ince is available having recovered from a hamstring injury, but Sam Clucas remains sidelined for the Potters.

Match facts