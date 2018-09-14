Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri, who is serving a three-match ban following a brawl in a pre-season game against Mansfield.
Fellow striker Gary Hooper will also miss out despite returning from a hip injury in an under-23s game on Monday.
Stoke are without James McClean after he broke his arm while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Tom Ince is available having recovered from a hamstring injury, but Sam Clucas remains sidelined for the Potters.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in four home matches against Stoke in all competitions (D3 L1) since winning 3-1 in the League Cup in September 1999.
- Stoke won their last meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, triumphing 2-0 in the League Cup in December 2015.
- Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has completed more passes than any other Championship player this season (324).
- Stoke defender Erik Pieters has scored in each of his last two away league matches, having not scored in his first 85 league games on the road for the Potters.
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2017 (six in a row).
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett has won just one of his last 13 away matches in all competitions (D6 L6).