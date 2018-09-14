Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Stoke
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Gary Rowett
Stoke City have won only once under Gary Rowett in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri, who is serving a three-match ban following a brawl in a pre-season game against Mansfield.

Fellow striker Gary Hooper will also miss out despite returning from a hip injury in an under-23s game on Monday.

Stoke are without James McClean after he broke his arm while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Tom Ince is available having recovered from a hamstring injury, but Sam Clucas remains sidelined for the Potters.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in four home matches against Stoke in all competitions (D3 L1) since winning 3-1 in the League Cup in September 1999.
  • Stoke won their last meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, triumphing 2-0 in the League Cup in December 2015.
  • Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has completed more passes than any other Championship player this season (324).
  • Stoke defender Erik Pieters has scored in each of his last two away league matches, having not scored in his first 85 league games on the road for the Potters.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2017 (six in a row).
  • Stoke manager Gary Rowett has won just one of his last 13 away matches in all competitions (D6 L6).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you