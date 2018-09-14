Brentford v Wigan Athletic

Brentford's Neal Maupay received a retrospective three-ban for a stamp at Aston Villa

Brentford are set to recall five-goal top scorer Neal Maupay for the home game against Wigan after the completion of a three-match ban.

Bees boss Dean Smith reports a clean bill of health for his side, with Rico Henry close to making a return from a serious knee injury after a year out.

Wigan are still without defender Dan Burn, who broke his foot in pre-season.

Michael Jacobs (calf) and Darron Gibson (groin) are back in training and could be recalled by Latics boss Paul Cook.

Match facts