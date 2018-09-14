Brentford v Wigan Athletic
Brentford are set to recall five-goal top scorer Neal Maupay for the home game against Wigan after the completion of a three-match ban.
Bees boss Dean Smith reports a clean bill of health for his side, with Rico Henry close to making a return from a serious knee injury after a year out.
Wigan are still without defender Dan Burn, who broke his foot in pre-season.
Michael Jacobs (calf) and Darron Gibson (groin) are back in training and could be recalled by Latics boss Paul Cook.
Match facts
- Brentford have won just two of their last 15 league matches against Wigan (D4 L9).
- Wigan haven't scored in either of their last two league trips to Griffin Park against Brentford (D1 L1).
- Brentford have had 34 shots on target in open play this season, the highest tally in the Championship.
- Wigan's last 74 league goals (including own-goals) have been scored by British players (53 English, 20 Northern Irish and one Scottish).
- Brentford have used fewer players than any other Championship team this season (16), with 15 of those players featuring in at least four matches.
- Wigan striker James Vaughan hasn't scored in consecutive league appearances since March 2017 for Bury - he hasn't managed it at Championship level since February 2015 for Huddersfield Town.