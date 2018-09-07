Match ends, Italy 1, Poland 1.
Italy 1-1 Poland: Jorginho saves Nations League point for Roberto Mancini's side
Jorginho's penalty rescued a Nations League point for Italy against Poland in Roberto Mancini's first competitive game in charge.
The Chelsea midfielder's error had earlier allowed Robert Lewandowski to deliver the cross from which Piotr Zielinski volleyed the Poles ahead.
But the hosts were given a way back when Jakub Blaszczykowski fouled substitute Federico Chiesa and Jorginho sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.
Italy visit Portugal on Monday.
The Azzurri, Poland and Euro 2016 winners Portugal are in League A's Group 3 in the inaugural Nations League - with every team playing each other home and away between now and November.
The winners of that group go into next June's play-off to decide the tournament winner. The Nations League also offers teams a chance to reach Euro 2020 if they fail in qualifying next year.
Italy - who failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup - have won one of their past eight games, a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Mancini's first game in charge.
Mario Balotelli made his first competitive appearance since the 2014 World Cup for Italy - led by his former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager - but he had a quiet game in Bologna and was replaced in the second half.
Line-ups
Italy
- 22Donnarumma
- 21Zappacosta
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniBooked at 9mins
- 15Biraghi
- 18Gagliardini
- 5Jorginho
- 16PellegriniSubstituted forBonaventuraat 45'minutes
- 20Bernardeschi
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forBelottiat 62'minutes
- 10InsigneSubstituted forChiesaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Barella
- 4Criscito
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Berardi
- 8Bonaventura
- 11Belotti
- 12Perin
- 13Caldara
- 14Chiesa
- 17Immobile
- 23Benassi
Poland
- 22FabianskiBooked at 90mins
- 18Bereszynski
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 3Reca
- 21Kurzawa
- 10Krychowiak
- 11KlichBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSzymanskiat 56'minutes
- 16BlaszczykowskiBooked at 18minsSubstituted forPietrzakat 80'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forLinettyat 66'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2Pietrzak
- 4Kedziora
- 6Dzwigala
- 7Milik
- 8Linetty
- 12Skorupski
- 13Szymanski
- 14Frankowski
- 17Kadzior
- 19Kaminski
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Poland 1.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Italy).
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Booking
Lukasz Fabianski (Poland) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a headed pass.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. Damian Szymanski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafal Pietrzak.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Rafal Pietrzak replaces Jakub Blaszczykowski.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damian Szymanski (Poland).
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Italy).
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 1, Poland 1. Jorginho (Italy) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Italy. Federico Chiesa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jorginho.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Federico Chiesa replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Giacomo Bonaventura (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Offside, Italy. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Giacomo Bonaventura is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Offside, Italy. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Karol Linetty replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Italy).
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Giacomo Bonaventura.
Hand ball by Damian Szymanski (Poland).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damian Szymanski (Poland).
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Andrea Belotti replaces Mario Balotelli because of an injury.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rafal Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Damian Szymanski replaces Mateusz Klich.
Offside, Poland. Arkadiusz Reca tries a through ball, but Jakub Blaszczykowski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kamil Glik.