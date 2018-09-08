Paul Dummett: Newcastle defender says he 'didn't close door on Wales'

Wales' Paul Dummett and Republic of Ireland's Cyrus Christie compete for the ball

Newcastle captain Paul Dummett denies ever having "closed the door" on Wales and hopes for more caps.

A competitive debut in their 4-1 Uefa Nations League win over Republic of Ireland ended Dummett's exile.

The 26-year-old Newcastle United defender dropped out of contention under boss Ryan Giggs' predecessor Chris Coleman.

"I never closed the door and I never would close the door, really," said Dummett.

"So I'm just hoping to get some more opportunities to play."

The Newcastle-born player was included in a pre-Euro 2016 training camp, playing twice against Netherlands in friendlies.

But he was not selected in the squad for the tournament in France and also did not feature during their failed 2016 World Cup qualifying campaign that signalled the end of Coleman's reign.

After declining the chance to join the Wales squad before a game against Serbia in the campaign to go to Russia, his club issued a statement denying Dummett had retired from international football.

Dummett told BBC Radio Wales: "I know there's things been said in the media about me closing the door.

"That was just because of the situation that had happened and the circumstances of what the previous manager [Coleman] had said."

Giggs' call

A call from Giggs ended Dummett's exile and he made his competitive debut in their rout of the Republic of Ireland.

"I was obviously surprised because I didn't have his [Giggs'] number saved so when he called me I didn't know if it was a wind-up or not.

"But I was delighted when I first got the call and hopefully I can get more opportunities to play for the team."

Having missed out on Wales' run to the 2016 Euros semi-finals, Dummett hopes to play in the big games in future, starting with Denmark in Aarhus on Sunday.

"All players want to play in the biggest games and biggest tournaments.

"I was involved building up to the Euros, but didn't get the nod and it was a massive disappointment not to be involved.

"But that's football. These things happen.

"Managers have opinions so I can't complain that the manager picked other players because we had good players in my position as well."

Allen backs Giggs faith in youth

Dummett was alongside a raft of impressive youngsters against Ireland and midfielder Joe Allen believes Wales will benefit from Giggs' faith in their abilities.

Recalling Giggs' own emergence in Manchester United's 'Class of '92', Allen said:"Ryan's got a lot of faith in the young lads.

"You could see even when he took over at United for a few games he gave young players a chance straight away. Tom Lawrence was one of them.

"I'm sure that is a result of the chance he got as a young player (in) the 'Class of 92', (there) is no better example of giving youth a chance.

"It's a taste of what his philosophy is going to be about and it certainly looks like it is going to be the right one.

"It's tough to put lads in any sort of bracket like the 'Class of 92′, but the nation is going to be in good hands moving forward.

"A lot of those lads are going to be around for years and years."