Match ends, USA 0, Brazil 2.
USA v Brazil: Neymar & Roberto Firmino on target, Richarlison makes debut
Line-ups
USA
- 1Steffen
- 2Yedlin
- 3Miazga
- 6Brooks
- 17Robinson
- 20TrappSubstituted forRoldanat 83'minutes
- 14ArriolaSubstituted forAcostaat 55'minutes
- 4Adams
- 8McKennieSubstituted forDelgadoat 83'minutes
- 16GreenSubstituted forWeahat 55'minutes
- 7WoodSubstituted forZardesat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Carter-Vickers
- 9Zardes
- 10Roldan
- 11Weah
- 15Lichaj
- 21Parker
- 22Bono
- 23Acosta
- 25Delgado
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 14Fabinho
- 13Marquinhos
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forVital da Silvaat 80'minutes
- 6Filipe Luís
- 18FredSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 60'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 71'minutes
- 7Douglas CostaSubstituted forWillianat 61'minutes
- 20Roberto FirminoSubstituted forRicharlisonat 75'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vital da Silva
- 4de Almeida Monteiro
- 9Richarlison
- 12Murara Neto
- 15Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 16Lobo Silva
- 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 19Willian
- 21Sousa Soares
- 22Militão
- 23Pereira
- 24de Souza Nogueira
- Referee:
- Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
- Attendance:
- 32,489
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 0, Brazil 2.
Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonee Robinson (USA).
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
Everton (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Delgado (USA).
Hand ball by Cristian Roldan (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Marco Delgado replaces Weston McKennie.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Cristian Roldan replaces Wil Trapp.
Offside, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
Hand ball by Antonee Robinson (USA).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Dedé replaces Thiago Silva.
Foul by Neymar (Brazil).
Matt Miazga (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kellyn Acosta with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Roberto Firmino.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Brazil).
Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt missed. Wil Trapp (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Weah.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Gyasi Zardes replaces Bobby Wood.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís.
Fabinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Weah (USA).
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kellyn Acosta with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kellyn Acosta (USA).
Corner, USA. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Willian replaces Douglas Costa.
Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored as a strong Brazil side coasted past a youthful USA in a friendly match.
Firmino gave the Selecao the lead in New Jersey after 11 minutes, the Liverpool forward finishing a low Douglas Costa cross from close range.
Paris St-Germain striker Neymar doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Fabinho was judged to have been fouled in the box.
Neymar's goal was his 57th in 91 games for his country.
Brazil coach Tite gave an international debut to Everton forward Richarlison, who came on as a second-half substitute.
Elsewhere, two goals from Barcelona's Luis Suarez helped Uruguay to a 4-1 win over Mexico in Houston, Chara's 90th minute goal saw Colombia defeat Venezuela 2-1 in Miami and Ecuador beat Jamaica 2-0 in a match that was also staged in New Jersey.
Finally, an Argentina side without Lionel Messi easily beat Guatemala 3-0 in Los Angeles in their first game since losing 4-3 to France at the World Cup.