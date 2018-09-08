BBC Sport - David Silva: Man City midfielder reflects on 'difficult year' after birth of son Mateo

Manchester City midfielder David Silva reflects on a difficult year for his family after his son Mateo, born prematurely in December 2017, spent the first five months of his life in hospital.

You can watch the full interview as the Premier League Show returns on Thursday, 8 September from 22:00 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

