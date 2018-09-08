BBC Sport - David Silva: Man City midfielder reflects on 'difficult year' after birth of son Mateo
Man City's Silva reflects on 'difficult year'
- From the section Man City
Manchester City midfielder David Silva reflects on a difficult year for his family after his son Mateo, born prematurely in December 2017, spent the first five months of his life in hospital.
