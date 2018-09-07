Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's challenge leaves France's Benjamin Pavard with neck marks
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised to Benjamin Pavard for a challenge which left the France defender with marks on his neck.
Rudiger caught World Cup winner Pavard, 22, with his studs during a sliding challenge in Thursday's Nations League goalless draw.
Chelsea's Rudiger tweeted on Friday to say his challenge was not intentional.
"I also want to use this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery," added the 25-year-old former Roma defender.
Pavard, who plays his club football in Germany with Stuttgart, was able to continue after the third-minute incident and completed the full game.