Kearney in emotional Bannsiders farewell

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry says Oran Kearney was "very emotional" as he said his goodbyes before becoming the new manager of St Mirren.

Kearney was Bannsiders boss for over seven years and guided the club to Irish Cup success last season.

The chairman's brother Trevor McKendry will take temporary charge at the Showgrounds, with William Murphy and Paul Owens his assistants.

