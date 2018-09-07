BBC Sport - Nations Cup: Davis out to continue NI's momentum against Bosnia-Herzegovina
Davis out to continue Northern Ireland's momentum
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis hopes the "feel-good factor" from the World Cup campaign will drive the team to victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations Cup opener.
Michael O'Neill's team reached the World Cup play-offs last year after making the Euro 2016 finals in France.
Saturday's game in Belfast is followed by a Windsor Park friendly with Israel three days later.