BBC Sport - Nations Cup: Davis out to continue NI's momentum against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis hopes the "feel-good factor" from the World Cup campaign will drive the team to victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations Cup opener.

Michael O'Neill's team reached the World Cup play-offs last year after making the Euro 2016 finals in France.

Saturday's game in Belfast is followed by a Windsor Park friendly with Israel three days later.

