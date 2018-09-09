Corner, Peru. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Germany v Peru
Line-ups
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 4Ginter
- 17Boateng
- 15Süle
- 14Schulz
- 21Gündogan
- 18Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 10Brandt
- 11Reus
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 2Tah
- 3Kehrer
- 5Hummels
- 6Goretzka
- 7Draxler
- 13Müller
- 16Rüdiger
- 20Havertz
- 23Petersen
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 17Advíncula
- 5Araujo
- 4Santamaría
- 6Trauco
- 23Aquino
- 19Yotún
- 10Farfán
- 8Cueva
- 20Flores
- 11Ruidíaz
Substitutes
- 2López
- 3Madrid
- 7Sandoval
- 12Álvarez
- 14Calcaterra
- 15Ramos
- 16Peña
- 18Carrillo
- 21Carvallo
- 22Loyola
- 24Cartagena
- 25Abram
- Referee:
- Robert Schörgenhofer
Match Stats
Home TeamGermanyAway TeamPeru
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.