International Friendlies
Germany0Peru0

Germany v Peru

Line-ups

Germany

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 4Ginter
  • 17Boateng
  • 15Süle
  • 14Schulz
  • 21Gündogan
  • 18Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Tah
  • 3Kehrer
  • 5Hummels
  • 6Goretzka
  • 7Draxler
  • 13Müller
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 20Havertz
  • 23Petersen

Peru

  • 1Gallese
  • 17Advíncula
  • 5Araujo
  • 4Santamaría
  • 6Trauco
  • 23Aquino
  • 19Yotún
  • 10Farfán
  • 8Cueva
  • 20Flores
  • 11Ruidíaz

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 3Madrid
  • 7Sandoval
  • 12Álvarez
  • 14Calcaterra
  • 15Ramos
  • 16Peña
  • 18Carrillo
  • 21Carvallo
  • 22Loyola
  • 24Cartagena
  • 25Abram
Referee:
Robert Schörgenhofer

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

