Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
France v Netherlands
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
France
- 16Areola
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 21Hernández
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Tolisso
- 15Nzonzi
- 17Rami
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Costil
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Tete
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6Pröpper
- 8Wijnaldum
- 7de Jong
- 9Promes
- 10Depay
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Strootman
- 17van de Beek
- 18de Roon
- 19de Jong
- 20Vormer
- 21van Aanholt
- 22Kluivert
- 23Padt
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny Tete.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Ryan Babel (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.