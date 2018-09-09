UEFA Nations League - Group A1
France0Netherlands0

France v Netherlands

Line-ups

France

  • 16Areola
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 21Hernández
  • 13Kanté
  • 6Pogba
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Tolisso
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 17Rami
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 22Mendy
  • 23Costil

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6Pröpper
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 7de Jong
  • 9Promes
  • 10Depay
  • 11Babel

Substitutes

  • 12Janmaat
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Strootman
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18de Roon
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Vormer
  • 21van Aanholt
  • 22Kluivert
  • 23Padt
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny Tete.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Ryan Babel (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France20200002
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Armenia210123-13
3Liechtenstein201112-11
4Gibraltar201102-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Slovenia201112-11
4Cyprus201102-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

