Nations League: England's Harry Kane to wear golden boots against Spain

Kane will wear the bespoke boots to signify his goal-scoring success at the World Cup in Russia this summer

From 'Golden Balls' to 'Golden Boots'.

While former England captain David Beckham went by the former nickname, Harry Kane could now land the second after his goalscoring exploits at the World Cup.

The Tottenham striker's six goals in Russia meant he won the Golden Boot, which he will receive at Wembley on Saturday.

But Nike has gone one step further, making the 25-year-old his own pair of bespoke footwear to match the real thing.

Kane said he is "buzzing" to wear the boots when he leads out England for their Uefa Nations League fixture with Spain.

The metallic shoes are embossed with the words 'Lane, Lion, Leader' - in homage to Spurs' White Hart Lane stadium, the famous Three Lions of the national team, and his role as national captain.