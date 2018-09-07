Bournemouth: Junior Stanislas signs new deal until 2021

Stanislas has won caps for England at under-19, under-20 and under-21 level

Bournemouth midfielder Junior Stanislas has signed a new three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has made 87 appearances in four years and has scored 19 goals in all competitions - 15 of which came in the top flight.

Stanislas has not played since March because of a knee injury and said he "really appreciates" the faith manager Eddie Howe has shown in him by offering him the new contract.

He first signed for the Cherries in 2014 on a free transfer from Burnley.

"It's a nice feeling to get rewarded for some good work over the last couple of years," Stanislas said.

"As soon as it was there I wanted to get it signed and then get my head down and start focusing on improving over the next few years as well.

"I spoke to the gaffer and he was keen to get something done and signed. That shows the faith the manager has put in me - that is something that I really appreciate."

Former England player Chris Waddle says Stanislas could play international football as part of a midfield three "because he can create, shoot, dribble and pass".