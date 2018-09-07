Scottish Gossip: Gordon, McGregor, Christie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish admits he can not decide whether to decide who will be his first choice goalkeeper during the Nations League campaign. (Press and Journal)

Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor will split the goalkeeper duties against Belgium and Albania. One will start this evening against the World Cup semi-finalists, with the other being handed the gloves on Monday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Albania's trip to Scotland has been overshadowed by a bizarre bust-up after boss Christian Panucci demanded £100,000 in damages from their country's former president after being labelled a "charlatan". (Daily Express - print edition)

Ryan Christie insists he didn't dive against Rangers last Sunday, despite claims by Ibrox defender Connor Goldson. (Sun)

Christie also defended Celtic doing a lap of honour after the Old Firm win. He said: "We just wanted to thanks the fans for their support." (Daily Mail - print edition)

Ross Callachan said he had no choice but to leave boyhood heroes Hearts for St Johnstone. (Daily Express - print edition)

Scotland Under-21s head coach Scott Gemmill believes English clubs will be queuing up to sign Everton's Fraser Hornby on loan after his hat-trick against Andorra. (Daily Record - print edition)

SPFL clubs have voted for Neil Doncaster and Mike Mulraney to continue as their representatives on the Scottish FA board. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Spartak Moscow's owner Leonid Fedun has demanded his side reach the Europa League semi-finals. He also expects the Russians will beat Rangers in the group stage. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hibernian Ladies captain Joelle Murray has been given the all-clear to play 30 minutes of tonight's first-ever televised SWPL game with Forfar Farmington. Murray has been missing since April. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' Peter Horne admits he misses his mate Finn Russell, who now plays in France. (Daily Record - print edition)