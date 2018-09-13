Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45Celtic
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Celtic

Scott Brown
Scott Brown in action against St Mirren in 2017

  • St Mirren have only won one of their 30 meetings with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L27), a 4-0 victory in March 2010, which is also the only time Celtic have failed to score against them.
  • That is the only game where Celtic have conceded more than one St Mirren goal; the Saints have only managed nine goals in their other 29 meetings.
  • St Mirren have only earned one point in the previous 15 meetings between the two (L14), a 1-1 draw in March 2013, and have lost all six games since.
  • Celtic have lost two of their last three league games away from home (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 36 matches on the road.
  • Celtic's Olivier Ntcham has been directly involved in three of their five league goals so far this campaign (one goal, two assists).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 14th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
