St Mirren v Celtic
Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St Mirren have only won one of their 30 meetings with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L27), a 4-0 victory in March 2010, which is also the only time Celtic have failed to score against them.
- That is the only game where Celtic have conceded more than one St Mirren goal; the Saints have only managed nine goals in their other 29 meetings.
- St Mirren have only earned one point in the previous 15 meetings between the two (L14), a 1-1 draw in March 2013, and have lost all six games since.
- Celtic have lost two of their last three league games away from home (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 36 matches on the road.
- Celtic's Olivier Ntcham has been directly involved in three of their five league goals so far this campaign (one goal, two assists).