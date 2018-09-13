Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez have scored seven of West Brom's 15 league goals so far this season

Birmingham will be without midfielder David Davis and forward Issac Vassell, as both continue their rehabilitation from long-term injury.

Boss Garry Monk could start defender Wes Harding and midfielder Viv Solomon-Otabor for this reunion with former Torquay team-mate Darren Moore.

West Brom boss Moore could hand August signing Tyrone Mears his debut, after he missed the win over Stoke City.

Oliver Burke missed Scotland's under-21 game in midweek but could still figure.

Ex-Norwich duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin have been training with the Baggies, but Moore is yet to decide on deals for the pair.

Match facts