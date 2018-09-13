Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
Birmingham will be without midfielder David Davis and forward Issac Vassell, as both continue their rehabilitation from long-term injury.
Boss Garry Monk could start defender Wes Harding and midfielder Viv Solomon-Otabor for this reunion with former Torquay team-mate Darren Moore.
West Brom boss Moore could hand August signing Tyrone Mears his debut, after he missed the win over Stoke City.
Oliver Burke missed Scotland's under-21 game in midweek but could still figure.
Ex-Norwich duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin have been training with the Baggies, but Moore is yet to decide on deals for the pair.
- Birmingham and West Bromwich Albion last met in January 2015, with the Baggies winning an FA Cup fourth round match 2-1 at St. Andrew's.
- West Brom have won each of their last three matches against Birmingham in all competitions.
- Only Brentford's Ollie Watkins (44) has had more touches in the opposition box in the Championship this season than Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (38), while West Brom's Harvey Barnes has had 25 touches in the opposition box but both of his goals this season have come from outside the box.
- West Brom striker Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick and assisted another in his last league start against Birmingham, doing so in December 2016 for Newcastle.
- Birmingham have failed to win any of their first six league matches in a season for the first time since 1978-79, a season in which they were relegated from the top-flight.
- West Brom have won five of their last six matches in all competitions (L1) having won just three of their previous 17 (D3 L11).