International Friendlies
Netherlands2Peru1

Sat on a sofa, watching TV on the pitch - Wesley Sneijder gets unusual Netherlands send-off

Wesley Sneijder watches messages on television with his family
Sneijder received televised messages from former team-mates, including Arjen Robben

Sat in a mocked up living room in the middle of the Amsterdam Arena pitch with your family, watching goodwill messages from your peers - it is an unusual way to sign off an international career.

Wesley Sneijder was given this very farewell after ending his 15-year Netherlands international career with a victory over Peru.

The midfielder played 62 minutes of the 2-1 win, but after the game was seated on a sofa with his wife and two children to watch pre-recorded messages from former team-mates and managers.

The crowd in the stadium also held aloft banners celebrating the 34-year-old, who began his international career in April 2003 and ends it with a national record 134 caps, in which he scored 31 goals.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay, formerly of Manchester United, scored both goals as the Dutch came from behind to win, his second coming seven minutes from time.

Pedro Aquino had put the South Americans in front in the 13th minute.

Wesley Sneijder thrown aloft by team-mates
Sneijder was thrown aloft by team-mates after the game
Wesley Sneijder banner
Sneijder currently plays for Al-Gharafa in Qatar
Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Wesley Sneijder
Fifa president Gianni Infantino was in attendance for Sneijder's final international game

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2TeteSubstituted forJanmaatat 72'minutes
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6WijnaldumSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
  • 8StrootmanSubstituted forPröpperat 45'minutes
  • 10SneijderSubstituted forPromesat 62'minutes
  • 7VormerSubstituted forKluivertat 85'minutes
  • 9Depay
  • 11BabelSubstituted forVilhenaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Janmaat
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Pröpper
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18de Roon
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Promes
  • 21Vilhena
  • 22Kluivert
  • 23de Jong

Peru

  • 1GalleseBooked at 41mins
  • 17Advíncula
  • 15Ramos
  • 4SantamaríaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forAbramat 75'minutes
  • 6TraucoSubstituted forSandovalat 59'minutes
  • 23AquinoSubstituted forPeñaat 79'minutes
  • 19YotúnSubstituted forCartagenaat 89'minutes
  • 18CarrilloSubstituted forCalcaterraat 68'minutes
  • 8Cueva
  • 22Loyola
  • 10Farfán

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 3Madrid
  • 5Araujo
  • 7Sandoval
  • 11Ruidíaz
  • 12Álvarez
  • 14Calcaterra
  • 16Peña
  • 20Flores
  • 21Carvallo
  • 24Cartagena
  • 25Abram
Attendance:
40,127

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands 2, Peru 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Peru 1.

Offside, Peru. Pedro Gallese tries a through ball, but Ray Sandoval is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tonny Vilhena.

Attempt saved. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Cueva with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Wilder Cartagena replaces Yoshimar Yotún.

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Justin Kluivert.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Ryan Babel.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Justin Kluivert replaces Ruud Vormer.

Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Peña (Peru).

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 2, Peru 1. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Attempt blocked. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Cueva.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Sergio Peña replaces Pedro Aquino.

Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Daryl Janmaat (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Horacio Calcaterra (Peru).

Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Cueva (Peru).

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Luis Abram replaces Ánderson Santamaría.

Foul by Ruud Vormer (Netherlands).

Nilson Loyola (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Kenny Tete.

Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davy Pröpper (Netherlands).

Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Christian Ramos.

Booking

Ánderson Santamaría (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ánderson Santamaría (Peru).

Attempt missed. Horacio Calcaterra (Peru) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Advíncula.

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peru. Horacio Calcaterra replaces André Carrillo.

Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

Christian Cueva (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th September 2018

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you