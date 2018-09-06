Match ends, Netherlands 2, Peru 1.
Sat on a sofa, watching TV on the pitch - Wesley Sneijder gets unusual Netherlands send-off
Sat in a mocked up living room in the middle of the Amsterdam Arena pitch with your family, watching goodwill messages from your peers - it is an unusual way to sign off an international career.
Wesley Sneijder was given this very farewell after ending his 15-year Netherlands international career with a victory over Peru.
The midfielder played 62 minutes of the 2-1 win, but after the game was seated on a sofa with his wife and two children to watch pre-recorded messages from former team-mates and managers.
The crowd in the stadium also held aloft banners celebrating the 34-year-old, who began his international career in April 2003 and ends it with a national record 134 caps, in which he scored 31 goals.
Lyon forward Memphis Depay, formerly of Manchester United, scored both goals as the Dutch came from behind to win, his second coming seven minutes from time.
Pedro Aquino had put the South Americans in front in the 13th minute.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2TeteSubstituted forJanmaatat 72'minutes
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6WijnaldumSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
- 8StrootmanSubstituted forPröpperat 45'minutes
- 10SneijderSubstituted forPromesat 62'minutes
- 7VormerSubstituted forKluivertat 85'minutes
- 9Depay
- 11BabelSubstituted forVilhenaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Pröpper
- 17van de Beek
- 18de Roon
- 19de Jong
- 20Promes
- 21Vilhena
- 22Kluivert
- 23de Jong
Peru
- 1GalleseBooked at 41mins
- 17Advíncula
- 15Ramos
- 4SantamaríaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forAbramat 75'minutes
- 6TraucoSubstituted forSandovalat 59'minutes
- 23AquinoSubstituted forPeñaat 79'minutes
- 19YotúnSubstituted forCartagenaat 89'minutes
- 18CarrilloSubstituted forCalcaterraat 68'minutes
- 8Cueva
- 22Loyola
- 10Farfán
Substitutes
- 2López
- 3Madrid
- 5Araujo
- 7Sandoval
- 11Ruidíaz
- 12Álvarez
- 14Calcaterra
- 16Peña
- 20Flores
- 21Carvallo
- 24Cartagena
- 25Abram
- Attendance:
- 40,127
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Peru 1.
Offside, Peru. Pedro Gallese tries a through ball, but Ray Sandoval is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tonny Vilhena.
Attempt saved. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Cueva with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Wilder Cartagena replaces Yoshimar Yotún.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Justin Kluivert.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Ryan Babel.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Justin Kluivert replaces Ruud Vormer.
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Peña (Peru).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, Peru 1. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Cueva.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Sergio Peña replaces Pedro Aquino.
Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Janmaat (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Horacio Calcaterra (Peru).
Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Cueva (Peru).
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Luis Abram replaces Ánderson Santamaría.
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Netherlands).
Nilson Loyola (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Kenny Tete.
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davy Pröpper (Netherlands).
Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Christian Ramos.
Booking
Ánderson Santamaría (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ánderson Santamaría (Peru).
Attempt missed. Horacio Calcaterra (Peru) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Advíncula.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Horacio Calcaterra replaces André Carrillo.
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Christian Cueva (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.