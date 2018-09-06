Girona confirm discussions over US La Liga match

Girona have yet to confirm the match details

La Liga side Girona have confirmed they are in talks about playing their home fixture against Barcelona in Miami.

Spanish football's top tier has agreed to move one game per season overseas for the first time as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent.

A statement from Girona confirmed that they were working with the league and Barcelona over the game, which is due to take place on 27 January.

They added that they were in talks over how to compensate fans over the move.

Catalan newspaper Sport said earlier this week there would be 1,500 free flights available for Girona season-ticket holders and overnight accommodation, although a refundable deposit would be required.

It said those who did not want to travel would be given a ticket to the away game against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on 23 September, while fans who cannot do either would get a discount on their season ticket.

The Spanish FA and Spanish Footballers' Union have criticised the plan to move the game.

The players' union - the AFE - says its members were not consulted by La Liga about the plan.

In August, players from all La Liga sides met to discuss the issue with AFE president David Aganzo, who refused to rule out strike action if needed.

However, Girona say that the match represents a chance for expansion and growth, both for the club and the region.

They added: "Only a few years ago the club was fighting to survive and now our goal is to consolidate our place in the Spanish top flight."