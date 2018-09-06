Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).
Germany v France
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4Ginter
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 16Rüdiger
- 18Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 13Müller
- 6Goretzka
- 9Werner
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 2Tah
- 3Kehrer
- 7Draxler
- 10Brandt
- 14Schulz
- 15Süle
- 19Sané
- 20Havertz
- 21Gündogan
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Petersen
France
- 16Areola
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 21Hernández
- 6Pogba
- 13Kanté
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Tolisso
- 15Nzonzi
- 17Rami
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Costil
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Second Half
Second Half begins Germany 0, France 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Germany 0, France 0.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).
N'Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté with a cross.
Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger following a corner.
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Offside, Germany. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, France. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).