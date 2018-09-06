UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Germany0France0

Germany v France

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Ginter
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 18Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 13Müller
  • 6Goretzka
  • 9Werner
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 2Tah
  • 3Kehrer
  • 7Draxler
  • 10Brandt
  • 14Schulz
  • 15Süle
  • 19Sané
  • 20Havertz
  • 21Gündogan
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Petersen

France

  • 16Areola
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Pogba
  • 13Kanté
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Tolisso
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 17Rami
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 22Mendy
  • 23Costil
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Second Half

Second Half begins Germany 0, France 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 0, France 0.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).

N'Golo Kanté (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).

Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).

Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté with a cross.

Foul by Marco Reus (Germany).

Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger following a corner.

Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by N'Golo Kanté.

Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).

Offside, Germany. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).

Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.

Corner, France. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).

Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Moldova00000000
4San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine10101101
2Czech Rep10101101
3Slovakia00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Faroe Islands00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Malta00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11003033
2Denmark00000000
3R. of Ireland100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Switzerland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Armenia11002113
3Liechtenstein100112-10
4Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11002023
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Kazakhstan100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2England00000000
3Spain00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Israel00000000
3Scotland00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lithuania00000000
2Montenegro00000000
3Romania00000000
4Serbia00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy00000000
2Poland00000000
3Portugal00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11002023
2Bulgaria10101101
3Slovenia10101101
4Cyprus100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia00000000
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey00000000

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia00000000
2Finland00000000
3Greece00000000
4Hungary00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

