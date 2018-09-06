Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Portugal v Croatia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 6Rúben Dias
- 19Mário Rui
- 13Neves
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 45'minutes
- 20Afonso Fernandes
- 14William Carvalho
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 9André Silva
Substitutes
- 4Novo Neto
- 5Teodósio Mendes
- 8Renato Sanches
- 10Rony Lopes
- 12Morais Ramos
- 15Relvas de Oliveira
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Gelson Martins
- 21Cédric Soares
- 22Beto
- 23Carvalho Fernandes
Croatia
- 12L Kalinic
- 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forMilicat 45'minutes
- 5Mitrovic
- 21VidaSubstituted forJedvajat 35'minutes
- 3Barisic
- 19Badelj
- 8KovacicBooked at 41mins
- 20Pjaca
- 10Modric
- 4PerisicBooked at 30mins
- 13Livaja
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 6Milic
- 9Cop
- 11Brozovic
- 14Bradaric
- 15Pasalic
- 16Jedvaj
- 17Santini
- 18Rog
- 22Pivaric
- 23Letica
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Pepe.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Pepe.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gelson Martins replaces Bernardo Silva.
Second Half
Second Half begins Portugal 1, Croatia 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Antonio Milic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.
Half Time
First Half ends, Portugal 1, Croatia 1.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Offside, Portugal. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Booking
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Croatia).
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a headed pass.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bruma (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia).
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Tin Jedvaj replaces Domagoj Vida because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Domagoj Vida (Croatia) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Croatia 1. Pepe (Portugal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Booking
Ivan Perisic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Domagoj Vida (Croatia) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Croatia).
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Croatia).
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Croatia 1. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.