Ryan Giggs: 'Magnificent' Wales must maintain form, says manager

Gareth Bale was in playful mood with Tom Lawrence after Wales beat Republic of Ireland 4-1

Uefa Nations League: Denmark v Wales Venue: Aarhus Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has told his "magnificent" team to stay at the standard that saw helped hammer Republic of Ireland 4-1.

The Uefa Nations League win was Giggs' first competitive game in charge.

He told Sky Sports: "The lads were magnificent, some brilliant goals and great football. I can't be much happier."

Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored for the hosts before Shaun Williams replied.

Giggs will hope for a repeat when they travel to face Denmark on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and Wales midfielder praised Chelsea's 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who set up Ramsey's goal as the first half drew to a close.

"Ethan is a talented player. Even more so than that, as a person, he's so balanced and mature for such a young player. He'll be a magnificent player.

"You don't get long [in an international break] but a big thank you to the staff and players.

"It's been intense as you don't get much time on the grass - some of them were playing on Sunday. The problem is now they've set the standard, they have to stay there.

"I enjoyed the performance and the goals, but you always think you can do better. There were mistakes."

Bale also told Sky Sports: "We had to put a good performance in, first home game of the new regime.

"We wanted to show what we're capable of and make a statement.

"We're looking to win every game and win the group. The manager is trying to stamp his own style on the team.

"There's a lot to improve on but there's a lot to enjoy."

Lawrence added: "It was a good one to play in, the fans were amazing and we put in a performance for them.

"We have a very good squad and I'm sure we'll have plenty more performances like that.

"I think we've done exactly what the gaffer wanted."