Scotland U21 v Andorra U21
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Greece U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|22
|2
|20
|19
|2
|Croatia U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|21
|5
|16
|16
|3
|Czech Rep U21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|12
|0
|13
|4
|Belarus U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|5
|Moldova U21
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|22
|-15
|4
|6
|San Marino U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|1
|24
|-23
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|7
|6
|1
|0
|19
|6
|13
|19
|2
|Slovakia U21
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|15
|-3
|12
|3
|Iceland U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|11
|4
|Northern Ireland U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|10
|1
|11
|5
|Albania U21
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|6
|Estonia U21
|8
|0
|1
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland U21
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|6
|8
|14
|2
|Denmark U21
|6
|4
|1
|1
|22
|7
|15
|13
|3
|Finland U21
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|12
|-1
|9
|4
|Georgia U21
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|8
|5
|Faroe Islands U21
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|5
|6
|Lithuania U21
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|12
|3
|9
|17
|2
|Netherlands U21
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|4
|10
|12
|3
|Scotland U21
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|0
|9
|4
|Ukraine U21
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|8
|5
|Latvia U21
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|6
|Andorra U21
|7
|0
|3
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|6
|17
|16
|2
|R. of Ireland U21
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Kosovo U21
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|8
|0
|11
|4
|Norway U21
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|11
|5
|Israel U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|6
|Azerbaijan U21
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|23
|-19
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden U21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|18
|4
|14
|17
|2
|Belgium U21
|7
|5
|2
|0
|13
|5
|8
|17
|3
|Hungary U21
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|11
|4
|Turkey U21
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|5
|Cyprus U21
|8
|2
|0
|6
|7
|18
|-11
|6
|6
|Malta U21
|7
|0
|0
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia U21
|6
|6
|0
|0
|19
|3
|16
|18
|2
|Russia U21
|7
|5
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|16
|3
|Austria U21
|6
|4
|0
|2
|15
|4
|11
|12
|4
|Armenia U21
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|7
|5
|Gibraltar U21
|8
|1
|0
|7
|1
|25
|-24
|3
|6
|Macedonia U21
|6
|1
|0
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|7
|5
|0
|2
|19
|5
|14
|15
|2
|Portugal U21
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Romania U21
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|3
|6
|12
|4
|Wales U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|5
|Switzerland U21
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|24
|-23
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|20
|5
|15
|21
|2
|Slovenia U21
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|10
|3
|Kazakhstan U21
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|11
|0
|9
|4
|Bulgaria U21
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|5
|Montenegro U21
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|4