Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Scotland U2119:30Andorra U21
Venue: St Mirren Park

Scotland U21 v Andorra U21

Thursday 6th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2176102222019
2Croatia U2175112151616
3Czech Rep U2174121212013
4Belarus U217322108211
5Moldova U218116722-154
6San Marino U218008124-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2176101961319
2Slovakia U2174031215-312
3Iceland U217322128411
4Northern Ireland U2173221110111
5Albania U218143711-47
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U216420146814
2Denmark U2164112271513
3Finland U2162311112-19
4Georgia U217223915-68
5Faroe Islands U217124714-75
6Lithuania U216105312-93

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U217520123917
2Netherlands U2173311441012
3Scotland U2172327709
4Ukraine U21622211658
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U217034117-163

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175112361716
2R. of Ireland U216411103713
3Kosovo U21832388011
4Norway U217322109111
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U218026423-192

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2175201841417
2Belgium U217520135817
3Hungary U216321106411
4Turkey U21722379-28
5Cyprus U218206718-116
6Malta U217007518-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2166001931618
2Russia U2175111771016
3Austria U2164021541112
4Armenia U217214511-67
5Gibraltar U218107125-243
6Macedonia U216105613-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2175021951415
2Portugal U2164111771013
3Romania U21633093612
4Wales U21621368-27
5Switzerland U217214712-57
6Liechtenstein U216006124-230

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2177002051521
2Slovenia U216312109110
3Kazakhstan U217232111109
4Bulgaria U2162229818
5Montenegro U217115714-74
6Luxembourg U217115616-104
