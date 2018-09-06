Ben Chilwell (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
England U21 v Netherlands U21
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 6Konsa
- 5Fry
- 3Chilwell
- 2Wan-Bissaka
- 4L Cook
- 14Onomah
- 11R Sessegnon
- 7Gray
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 10Maddison
Substitutes
- 8Dowell
- 12Kenny
- 13Gunn
- 17Davies
- 19Mount
- 20Solanke
- 23Abraham
Netherlands U21
- 1Bijlow
- 2Dumfries
- 3St. Juste
- 4van Drongelen
- 5Ouwejan
- 6Rosario
- 10Til
- 8Koopmeiners
- 7Idrissi
- 9Lammers
- 11Danjuma
Substitutes
- 12Hoogma
- 13Diks
- 14Eiting
- 15Ramselaar
- 16Groothuizen
- 17Malen
- 18Zivkovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Oussama Idrissi (Netherlands U21).
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21).
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Second Half
Second Half begins England U21 0, Netherlands U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, England U21 0, Netherlands U21 0.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Justin Bijlow.
Attempt saved. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).
Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guus Til (Netherlands U21).
Offside, Netherlands U21. Sam Lammers tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).
Lewis Cook (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Lammers (Netherlands U21).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Netherlands U21).
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Offside, Netherlands U21. Pablo Rosario tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Foul by James Maddison (England U21).
Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jeremiah St. Juste.
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Dael Fry.
Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario with a through ball.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).
Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.