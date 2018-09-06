Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
England U21 v Netherlands U21

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Henderson
  • 6Konsa
  • 5Fry
  • 3Chilwell
  • 2Wan-Bissaka
  • 4L Cook
  • 14Onomah
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 7Gray
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 10Maddison

Substitutes

  • 8Dowell
  • 12Kenny
  • 13Gunn
  • 17Davies
  • 19Mount
  • 20Solanke
  • 23Abraham

Netherlands U21

  • 1Bijlow
  • 2Dumfries
  • 3St. Juste
  • 4van Drongelen
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 6Rosario
  • 10Til
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 7Idrissi
  • 9Lammers
  • 11Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 12Hoogma
  • 13Diks
  • 14Eiting
  • 15Ramselaar
  • 16Groothuizen
  • 17Malen
  • 18Zivkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamNetherlands U21
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

Ben Chilwell (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oussama Idrissi (Netherlands U21).

Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21).

Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Second Half

Second Half begins England U21 0, Netherlands U21 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, England U21 0, Netherlands U21 0.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Justin Bijlow.

Attempt saved. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).

Attempt saved. Sam Lammers (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Attempt missed. Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guus Til (Netherlands U21).

Offside, Netherlands U21. Sam Lammers tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).

Lewis Cook (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Lammers (Netherlands U21).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (Netherlands U21).

Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

James Maddison (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

Offside, Netherlands U21. Pablo Rosario tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

Foul by James Maddison (England U21).

Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jeremiah St. Juste.

Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Dael Fry.

Attempt blocked. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario with a through ball.

Attempt missed. James Maddison (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).

Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2176102222019
2Croatia U2175112151616
3Czech Rep U2174121212013
4Belarus U217322108211
5Moldova U218116722-154
6San Marino U218008124-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2176101961319
2Slovakia U2174031215-312
3Iceland U217322128411
4Northern Ireland U2173221110111
5Albania U218143711-47
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U216420146814
2Denmark U2164112271513
3Finland U2162311112-19
4Georgia U217223915-68
5Faroe Islands U217124714-75
6Lithuania U216105312-93

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U217520123917
2Netherlands U2173311441012
3Scotland U2172327709
4Ukraine U21622211658
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U217034117-163

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175112361716
2R. of Ireland U216411103713
3Kosovo U21832388011
4Norway U217322109111
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U218026423-192

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2175201841417
2Belgium U217520135817
3Hungary U216321106411
4Turkey U21722379-28
5Cyprus U218206718-116
6Malta U217007518-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2166001931618
2Russia U2175111771016
3Austria U2164021541112
4Armenia U217214511-67
5Gibraltar U218107125-243
6Macedonia U216105613-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2175021951415
2Portugal U2164111771013
3Romania U21633093612
4Wales U21621368-27
5Switzerland U217214712-57
6Liechtenstein U216006124-230

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2177002051521
2Slovenia U216312109110
3Kazakhstan U217232111109
4Bulgaria U2162229818
5Montenegro U217115714-74
6Luxembourg U217115616-104
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

