Republic 'second best' to Wales - O'Neill

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is disappointed with his team's performance in the 4-1 defeat by Wales in the Nations League opener.

Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts were on target for the hosts in Cardiff before Shaun Williams netted a consolation goal.

O'Neill added that it was a "tough" evening for the Irish, who will hope to bounce back in Tuesday's friendly with Poland in Dublin.

