George Saville says there is a "unity" within the Northern Ireland squad as the midfielder prepares for Saturday's Nations Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Michael O'Neill's teams since making his international debut against Germany a year ago.

Saville also discussed his recent move to Middlesbrough from Millwall.

