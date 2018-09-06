BBC Sport - George Saville enjoying 'club feel' with Northern Ireland
George Saville enjoying 'club feel' with Northern Ireland
George Saville says there is a "unity" within the Northern Ireland squad as the midfielder prepares for Saturday's Nations Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The 25-year-old has impressed for Michael O'Neill's teams since making his international debut against Germany a year ago.
Saville also discussed his recent move to Middlesbrough from Millwall.