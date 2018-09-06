Jordan Nixon scores his second late goal of the season as he volleys in from close range in the 92nd-minute to help Guisborough Town draw 3-3 with Hebburn Town.

The ninth-tier club's skipper also scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help his side draw 3-3 in an FA Cup preliminary round tie against Newton Aycliffe last month.

His two goals this season mean he has scored as many times as Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.