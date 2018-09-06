BBC Sport - Non-league goalkeeper scores late equaliser - for the second time this season

Goalkeeper scores second late goal this season

Jordan Nixon scores his second late goal of the season as he volleys in from close range in the 92nd-minute to help Guisborough Town draw 3-3 with Hebburn Town.

The ninth-tier club's skipper also scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help his side draw 3-3 in an FA Cup preliminary round tie against Newton Aycliffe last month.

His two goals this season mean he has scored as many times as Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

