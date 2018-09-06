BBC Sport - Why are amateurs playing for the Denmark national football team?

'The best defeat of my career' - why did Denmark field a team of amateurs?

Denmark interim coach John Jensen says their 3-0 loss to Slovakia, with a team full of amateur players, was the 'best defeat of his career'.

The national team is involved in a commercial rights dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU) so Denmark were forced to field a starting 11 of lower league players which included a salesman, a student and an internet star.

READ MORE: Makeshift Denmark lose 3-0 to Slovakia

