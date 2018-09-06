Nations League: Danish FA open to talks to end dispute with leading players

Media playback is not supported on this device Denmark players 'getting to know each other'

Uefa Nations League: Denmark v Wales Venue: Aarhus Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales could yet face Denmark's strongest team in the Nations League on Sunday.

Ryan Giggs' side have been facing the prospect of coming up against team including futsal players.

A Danish Football Association spokesman told BBC Wales it is prepared for talks with senior players that could end their commercial rights dispute.

Wales' Nations League campaign begins against Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has said Uefa should intervene.

He fears Wales facing a weakened Danish team, then finding the dispute resolved so his side face their strongest line-up.

Senior Denmark players have refused to sign a new national team agreement with the Danish FA (DBU) in a dispute over commercial rights.

Their latest 24-man squad is also without Danish Superliga or First Division players.

On Wednesday Denmark fielded a student, a salesman and internet star in their line-up for a 3-0 friendly defeat by Slovakia.

A total of five players from the 24 called up were in Denmark's national futsal squad for their last match against Greenland in May.

Denmark manager Age Hareide and assistant Jon Dahl Tomasson are not in charge of the current team, with Euro 92 winner John Jensen in temporary charge.

"We are continuing the effort to make the strongest possible team for the match against Wales on Sunday, so we live up to Uefa's requirement to play the match," DBU elite manager Kim Hallberg said.

"We hope to make it the strongest team that goes into the match. We expect to be able to present news about the squad late Friday, " he added.

Denmark risk being barred by European governing body Uefa if they fail to fulfil fixtures.

The Denmark women's team boycotted a World Cup qualifier against Sweden in October 2017 in a dispute over employment conditions.

Uefa ruled out ejecting the team from qualification, instead awarding Sweden a 3-0 win and fining the DBU £18,000.

But the DBU was warned that Denmark would be ruled out of any Uefa tournament if it cancelled another match in the next four years.