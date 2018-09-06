Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says he 'still has contract' at the club

Pogba captained Manchester United in the opening two games of the season

Paul Pogba says he "still has a contract" at Manchester United but did not commit his long-term future to the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old midfielder fell out of favour last season and was linked with a move to La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho said last month he "couldn't be happier" with Pogba.

The France World Cup winner told Sky Germany: "My future is currently in Manchester."

Speaking before the Uefa Nations League match against Germany, Pogba added: "I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months."

Former Juventus midfielder Pogba was dropped to the bench by Mourinho for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla last term.

But he was made captain for the opening two games of the Premier League season in the absence of Antonio Valencia and has scored twice so far.

Reports on Thursday said Pogba will not agitate for a move away from United in January and will remain at the club until at least next summer.

Asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba replied: "We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right.

"One thing I can assure you, I will always give 100%, no matter which coach I always give everything for United - I can not say more."