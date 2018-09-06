BBC Sport - Gavin Whyte: Oxford winger targets Northern Ireland debut in Nations Cup opener
Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte hopes to make his first appearance for Northern Ireland in Saturday's Nations Cup game against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Belfast.
The 22-year-old has scored three goals in six appearances for Oxford following his summer move from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.
Northern Ireland take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in their opening Nations Cup encounter before a Windsor Park friendly with Israel on Tuesday.