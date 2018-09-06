Ian Lenagan: English Football League chairman steps down from role

Ian Lenagan (centre) shakes hands with Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany prior to the 2018 Carabao Cup final

English Football League chairman Ian Lenagan has stepped down from his role.

Lenagan, 72, succeeded Greg Clarke as EFL chairman in June 2016 but has left because of "increasing opportunities arising out of his business interests away from EFL specific matters".

He was previously chairman of Oxford United and has owned rugby league club Wigan Warriors since 2007.

Former tennis player Debbie Jevans, an EFL board member, becomes interim chair to lead the new appointment process.