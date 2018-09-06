Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri & Mansfield's Jacob Mellis both banned

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri and Mansfield's Jacob Mellis have been banned for three games after a fight in a pre-season friendly.

Both players admitted to misconduct charges, with Forestieri fined £25,000 and Mellis given a £1,500 fine.

Wednesday have been fined £20,000 and Mansfield were fined £3,000 in relation to the brawl after the final whistle.

The Owls "vehemently refuted" accusations that Stags captain Krystian Pearce had been racially abused.