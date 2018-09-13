Premier League predictions: Lawro v actor Mark Wahlberg

Liverpool's trip to Wembley to play Tottenham is the pick of the weekend fixtures as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

The same game last season saw Spurs clinch an emphatic 4-1 win, with Reds defender Dejan Lovren enduring a particularly torrid time against Harry Kane, but will Jurgen Klopp's side fare any better on Saturday?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I have a feeling Liverpool will be Lovren-less this time.

"If I am right, it will be a big test for Joe Gomez at the heart of the Liverpool defence because I would expect Kane to play.

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is actor Mark Wahlberg, star of new action-thriller film Mile 22.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester Square, Waterford & Fullman - Mark Wahlberg talks football

Wahlberg grew up playing American sports and admits football, or soccer as he calls it, is not his first love.

He struggled with a few Premier League team names when he was picking this week's scores - like Leicester Square, Waterford and Fullman for example.

But he has been a fan of the sport since watching the 2011 Women's World Cup, and showed a knack for predictions after becoming an avid viewer of the men's tournament in Russia this summer.

"I started watching it, and fell in love with it," Wahlberg told BBC Sport. "I was actually eight from nine with my predictions leading right up to the final game."

Lawro, be warned.

Wahlberg thinks Jimmy Silva, the character he plays in Mile 22, would make a good footballer because he has got a "never give up, never give in attitude - he is win at all costs, whether you get a yellow card or a red card, you have got to do what have to do".

Premier League predictions - week 5 Result Lawro Mark SATURDAY Tottenham v Liverpool x-x 1-1 3-1 Bournemouth v Leicester x-x 1-1 0-1 Chelsea v Cardiff x-x 3-0 1-2 Huddersfield v Crystal Palace x-x 1-2 2-1 Man City v Fulham x-x 3-0 2-0 Newcastle v Arsenal x-x 2-1 0-3 Watford v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-2 SUNDAY Wolves v Burnley x-x 0-2 5-0 Everton v West Ham x-x 2-1 0-1 MONDAY Southampton v Brighton x-x 1-1 4-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Tottenham v Liverpool (12:30 BST)

Liverpool came unstuck against Spurs at Wembley last season but I have a feeling that both teams might cancel each other out this time.

So I am going to go for a draw.

Both teams are going well, and I think they would both be happy enough for a point.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 3-1

Bournemouth v Leicester

Bournemouth suffered their first defeat of the season before the international break, going down to two late Chelsea goals.

Leicester lost at home to Liverpool last time out and there is a little bit of pressure on Foxes boss Claude Puel despite the fact that, like the Cherries, they have made a decent start.

This is a tough call. You know that the Cherries will play attacking football, but I think Leicester will get something from this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: Bournemouth and Lie-ster Square? ah - Lie-ster City? Leicester City?

I don't know any of the Leicester City players but I would say they win. 0-1

Chelsea v Cardiff

Like Liverpool and Watford, Chelsea have got a 100% record from their first four league games and I see that perfect start continuing here.

Cardiff, in contrast, have not won yet but I don't think their manager Neil Warnock will be too concerned, even if they lose again on Saturday.

The big games for the Bluebirds are against the teams that are going to be around them towards the bottom of the table - anything they get at Stamford Bridge is a bonus but they do not want to be on the end of a heavy defeat.

I'd expect the Welsh side to be very competitive, but Chelsea will have too much for them.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mark's prediction: 1-2

Huddersfield v Crystal Palace

The good news for Crystal Palace is that it looks like Wilfried Zaha is on his way back from his groin injury. It seems like they rarely win without him.

Huddersfield are another of the five top-flight teams without a league win but they will be happy with the point they got at Everton last time out.

Palace, whose only win came art Fulham on the opening day, have not really got going yet either, but I think Zaha will help them edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Mark's prediction: 2-1

Man City v Fulham

Fulham let a two-goal lead slip against Brighton last time out and only ended up with a point, which is not a good omen ahead of a trip to Etihad Stadium.

But, like Cardiff's trip to Chelsea, this is a free hit for one of the newly-promoted sides.

Nobody is expecting them to get anything from the defending champions, and their aim will be to have something positive to take away from the day, even if it is not the result.

By that I mean not being torn apart and creating some chances themselves, but I don't see Fulham going to City and scoring so good luck with that.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mark's prediction: Manchester City versus Fullman? Man City to win. 2-0

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has had some stick for the way he has been setting his teams up so defensively, although the Magpies fans are still very much on his side.

Saturday will be no different - you know his focus will be as much on stopping Arsenal as it is on how his own team get forward.

I just have a feeling it might work this time. Arsenal's players are not the only ones who have been away on international duty of course, but this might be a good time for Newcastle to play them.

Benitez's side beat the Gunners at St James' Park last season, to effectively ensure they stayed up, and I am going to go for the same result.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: If I don't pick the Arsenal, my friend Liam will probably be very upset. 0-3

Watford v Man Utd (17:30 BST)

Watford are flying, and much has been made of the part in that played by Troy Deeney's partnership with Andre Gray up front.

This will be a real test for Manchester United's defence, but it is one I think they will pass.

United's win at Burnley last time out was a big result for them, not just because they needed the three points after losing two games in a row, but because they needed to stop all the chatter around Jose Mourinho's future.

I am going to go for another United win here, although I think it will be close.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mark's prediction: Waterford v Manchester United? 'Man U' to win. 1-2

SUNDAY

Wolves v Burnley (13:30 BST)

Wolves picked up their first top-flight win of the new campaign last time out, courtesy of Adam Traore's stoppage-time strike at West Ham, and they have looked lively whenever I have seen them this season.

Burnley are yet to win a league game this season and have only one point from their first four league games as well as going out of the Europa League.

With the chances they had at Southampton on the opening weekend of the season, the Clarets should really have beaten them, but it has still been a disappointing start for Sean Dyche's side.

This is a very important game for them and, given Burnley's form, a lot of people might look at it and think they fancy Wolves.

But this is the type of game that Burnley did well in last season and they showed then that they are capable of getting a positive result out of it.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mark's prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Burnley? Wow, these teams have some good names. Let's say 5-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton v West Ham (16:00 BST)

West Ham are the only top-flight team without a point this season and their manager Manuel Pellegrini has got a few things to sort out right through his team.

Defensively, the Hammers are abysmal. They were so, so open against Wolves and they have been the same in every other game.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham 0-1 Wolves: Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini

Without changing the personnel - as in going to get some more players - I can't see what they are possibly going to do to change that.

Meanwhile, Everton are still unbeaten and have been playing all right but will feel they have dropped points - in their home draw with Huddersfield last time out, or away at Wolves, for example.

I think they will win on Sunday but there are much tougher tests to come.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 0-1

MONDAY

Southampton v Brighton (20:00 BST)

Both of these teams have four points from their first four games and both have picked up an impressive win along the way too - Brighton against Manchester United in August and Southampton at Crystal Palace last time out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton were excellent - Hughes

This should be a close contest - the Seagulls showed they are ready to scrap when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham last time out and, with Danny Ings up front, Southampton are looking far more dangerous up front that they did last season.

I am delighted for Danny because he had such a dreadful time of it with injuries at Liverpool. He is one of those players who everyone loves, because of his work ethic and the way he trained, so it is brilliant he is back playing and scoring.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: Southampton versus Brighton and Hove Albion? Let's say Southampton, because I don't know how to say that other name again. 4-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches for a total of 70 points.

He was beaten by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James, who got five correct results, including one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

Total scores after week 4 Lawro 250 Guests 300

Lawro v Guests P3 W1 D0 L3

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 4 4 0 0 12 +3 =1 Man Utd 4 4 0 0 12 +9 =3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 10 -1 4 Liverpool 4 2 2 0 8 -3 5 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 7 0 =6 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 +3 =6 Everton 4 2 0 2 6 +1 =6 Southampton 4 2 0 2 6 +6 =6 Watford 4 2 0 2 6 -3 10 Bournemouth 4 1 2 1 5 -4 =11 Burnley 4 1 1 2 4 +8 =11 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 4 +4 =11 Fulham 4 1 1 2 4 +2 =11 Leicester 4 1 1 2 4 -3 =11 West Ham 4 1 1 2 4 +9 =16 Brighton 4 1 0 3 3 -2 =16 Cardiff 4 0 3 1 3 0 =16 Newcastle 4 0 3 1 3 +2 =16 Wolves 4 1 0 3 3 -5 20 Huddersfield 4 0 1 3 1 -3

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19