Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic appoint caretaker boss as manager

Lee Bowyer has won eight of his 20 games in charge of Charlton Athletic

Charlton have appointed caretaker boss Lee Bowyer as their manager on a deal until the end of the season.

The 41-year-old took the helm in March after former manager Karl Robinson was sacked by the League One club.

The Addicks were ninth in the table when Bowyer took charge and he guided them to the play-offs after winning six of their final 10 league games.

"I'm delighted and very proud to be appointed manager," Bowyer told the club's official website.

"I said when I first took charge that it was a fairytale to be back working at Charlton, the club I started playing at. I love the club and will give everything to get promotion."

Charlton were defeated by Shrewsbury Town in last season's League One play-offs and Bowyer said he would only stay at the club if he was given the manager's job on a full-time basis.

However, he continued as caretaker boss for the start of this season, with the club 10th in League One having won twice in six league games.

"We got the players in that we wanted this summer and this now gives us the stability," continued Bowyer.

"The players and the staff have been brilliant and I am looking forward to continuing working with them as together we aim for promotion."