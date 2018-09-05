Match ends, Slovakia 3, Denmark 0.
Denmark field a student and internet star during 3-0 defeat by Slovakia
Denmark were forced to field a starting 11 which included a salesman, a student and an internet star for Wednesday's 3-0 friendly defeat in Slovakia.
The national team is involved in a commercial rights dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU).
Players from Denmark's top two divisions and those based overseas were unavailable and will likely not play in the Nations League against Wales.
Danish futsal players also featured in the makeshift starting 11.
Christian Offenberg, who led the attack for Denmark on Wednesday, is a part-time salesman who also plays for Danish third-tier side Avarta.
Right-back Simon Vollesen, who plays in the Danish fifth tier, is also a student while Rasmus Johansson - a midfielder who plays in Denmark's third tier - is best known an internet freestyle footballer, with tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and Youtube.
In comparison, Slovakia fielded former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel and Napoli playmaker Marek Hamsik.
Two goals in the first half from Adam Nemec and Albert Rusnak gave the hosts a commanding lead before an own goal from Danish futsal player Adam Fogt, on as a substitute, made it 3-0.
Denmark registered only one shot on target during the 90 minutes and had 27 per cent possession.
Professional futsal goalkeeper Christoffer Haagh did manage to save seven of the 10 shots he faced on the night.
Denmark's next fixture is in the new Nations League on Sunday against Wales in Aarhus - and if the dispute is not sorted out, then the emergency stand-ins are likely to find themselves up against Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.
