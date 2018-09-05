BBC Sport - Leeds keeper Peacock-Farrell happy to commit to NI despite England interest

Peacock-Farrell happy to commit to NI despite England interest

Darlington-born Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he is content with his decision to declare for Northern Ireland despite also being sounded out by England.

Peacock-Farrell, 21, said that Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill "made me feel wanted".

"Michael got in very early. I felt part of his plans and his future and his idea of how Northern Ireland are going to progress," said Peacock-Farrell, who could make his first competitive appearance in Saturday's Nations League opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Top videos

Video

Peacock-Farrell happy to commit to NI despite England interest

Video

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Video

I nearly lost my leg through injury - defender Shaw

Video

Cricket has changed for the better - Cook

Video

Watch goals from Daly and Christiansen as England thrash Kazakhstan

Video

From beginner to NBA star in three years

Video

Winning another world title is my dream - Khan

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Fancy getting into NFL this season? Here's how it works

Video

Beckham explains his Miami club's new crest

Video

Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification

Video

Do you go to the gym to do the bare minimum, squat 100kg or flirt?

Video

'We Only Do Positive' - the FA's Respect campaign

Video

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you